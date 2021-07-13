InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.5-87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.17.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.