Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Director Louise C. Forlenza Sells 10,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

Shares of NYSE INOD opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

