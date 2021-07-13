Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 5,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,325. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
