Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 5,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,325. Innovative Designs has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.