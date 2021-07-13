Innoviva, Inc. (NYSE:INVA) Major Shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline Sells 32,005,260 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NYSE:INVA) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of INVA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.64.
Innoviva Company Profile
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.