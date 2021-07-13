Innoviva, Inc. (NYSE:INVA) Major Shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline Sells 32,005,260 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NYSE:INVA) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

