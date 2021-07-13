Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 3.53% of Inozyme Pharma worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 230,932 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INZY traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $426.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

