Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NYSE:TURN) President Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NYSE:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00.
TURN stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.