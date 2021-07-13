Insider Buying: Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $1,052,100.00.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,895. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

