Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 11,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $302,060.00.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 938,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,842. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.