Insider Buying: BIO-key International, Inc. (NYSE:BKYI) SVP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NYSE:BKYI) SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.
BKYI stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68.
About BIO-key International
