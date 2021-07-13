Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots purchased 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,694 ($100.52) per share, with a total value of £153.88 ($201.05).

Shares of CRDA stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,782 ($101.67). The company had a trading volume of 63,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,029.36. The firm has a market cap of £10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,366 ($70.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,844.44 ($89.42).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

