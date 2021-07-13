Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:FGBI) Director Buys 4,163 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $80,554.05.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

