Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:FGBI) Director Buys 4,163 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $80,554.05.
Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.