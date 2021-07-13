Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $23,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWBK opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $26.06.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

