Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Director Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00.

KLR stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

