Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £148.92 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.56).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

On Monday, May 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

Shares of LON:OXIG traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,425 ($31.68). 35,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.73. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

