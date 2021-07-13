Insider Buying: Savara Inc. (NYSE:SVRA) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc. (NYSE:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $16,300.00.

Shares of NYSE SVRA opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Savara Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

About Savara

Savara Inc operates as an orphan lung disease company. Its lead product candidate is molgramostim, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III development stage for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

