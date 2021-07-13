Insider Buying: Savara Inc. (NYSE:SVRA) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc. (NYSE:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $16,300.00.
Shares of NYSE SVRA opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Savara Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58.
About Savara
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.