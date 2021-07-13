Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00.
NYSE SENEA opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
