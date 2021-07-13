Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NYSE:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00.

NYSE SENEA opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

