Insider Buying: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Acquires 1,970 Shares of Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor bought 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,095.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

