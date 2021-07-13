Insider Buying: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Acquires 1,970 Shares of Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor bought 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,095.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CUBA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
