Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 11,928 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $304,402.56.
Shares of EGHT remained flat at $$26.52 on Tuesday. 678,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.