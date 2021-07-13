Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 11,928 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 11,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $304,402.56.

Shares of EGHT remained flat at $$26.52 on Tuesday. 678,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

