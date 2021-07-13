Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALGM opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

