Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total transaction of $35,155,975.69.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

NYSE GOOG traded up $19.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2,630.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,002. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.