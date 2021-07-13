Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Howard Lee sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $305,461.10.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

