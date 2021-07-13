Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ACLS) EVP Sells 5,829 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.