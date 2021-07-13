Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Sells 48,887 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,309 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27.

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Alvarez sold 15,404 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,030.20.

NYSE BIGC traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. 15,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.