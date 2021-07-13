Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) VP Sells 12,380 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80.

WISH opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.