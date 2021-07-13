Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Insider Sells 50,588 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 227,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,308. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

