Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) CFO Sells 13,190 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $409,021.90.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 12,542 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $400,967.74.

NYSE FTHM opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

