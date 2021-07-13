Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Insider Sells 45,998 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 45,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,843,139.86.

NYSE:GDRX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,578. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

