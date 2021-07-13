Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Director Sells 6,790 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00.

NYSE KLR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

