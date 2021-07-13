Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) CEO Sells 8,933 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65.

Shares of NYSE:KALV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 172,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,954. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

