Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KVHI) SVP Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NYSE:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,835.32.

KVHI opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.