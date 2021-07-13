Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NYSE:LMAT) CEO Sells 49,630 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NYSE:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 49,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,386,706.70.

NYSE:LMAT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,434. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

