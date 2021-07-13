Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Insider Sells 2,485 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

NYSE MPWR traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,445. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

