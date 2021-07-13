Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells 1,265 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50.

NYSE PAG opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

