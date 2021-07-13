Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells 1,265 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50.
NYSE PAG opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.