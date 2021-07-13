Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NYSE:LUNG) Insider Sells 4,797 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NYSE:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36.

Shares of LUNG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 993,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,647. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

