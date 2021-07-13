Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00.
Shares of NYSE:QLYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,863. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.
Qualys Company Profile
Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.