Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Sells 2,120 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 493,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

