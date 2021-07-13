Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) CFO Sells 3,713 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $10,433.53.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,582. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.

Get Resonant alerts:

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.