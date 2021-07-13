Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NYSE:RVMD) Insider Sells 1,485 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NYSE:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $50,668.20.

Shares of RVMD opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

