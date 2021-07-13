Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 121,351 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 121,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $9,448,388.86. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. 7,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.