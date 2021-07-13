Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NYSE:SSTI) Director Sells 11,561 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NYSE:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 11,561 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $460,705.85.

SSTI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,526. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

