Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 121,417 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 121,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $4,071,112.01. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:SBGI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 9,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,588. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.