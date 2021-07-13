Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) Insider Sells 17,883 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66.

Anna Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

