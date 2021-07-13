Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NYSE:TCMD) Director Sells 6,761 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NYSE:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. 91,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,554. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.