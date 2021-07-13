Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,029,522 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.