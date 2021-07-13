Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Sells 16,606 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Michael Robert Salmon sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $326,141.84.

Shares of NYSE CURV remained flat at $$23.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 269,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,420. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

