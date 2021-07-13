Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells 1,347 Shares of Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.44.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

