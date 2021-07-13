Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $136,280.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

YMAB opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

