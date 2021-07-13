Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after buying an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

