Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,050.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 8,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,375,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,009,000 after buying an additional 2,692,523 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 332,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

