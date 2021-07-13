Intellectus Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

